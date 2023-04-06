Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Sunrun by 84.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,888,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,270,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,672,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,663,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Sunrun by 208.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 610,068 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after buying an additional 412,125 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,293,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,635,145.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,839 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $250,992.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,126.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,293,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,635,145.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,917 shares of company stock valued at $4,261,320 in the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sunrun Trading Down 4.9 %

RUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Sunrun from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sunrun from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $19.01 on Thursday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $39.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

