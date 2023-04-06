Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 84.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth approximately $17,270,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth approximately $14,672,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth approximately $15,663,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 208.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 610,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,528,000 after purchasing an additional 412,125 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.

In other news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,839 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $250,992.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,126.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 15,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $383,695.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 177,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,533,892.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $250,992.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,126.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,917 shares of company stock worth $4,261,320. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RUN stock opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.43. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $39.13.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

