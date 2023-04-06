Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.41 Million Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,019,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,838,000 after buying an additional 78,109 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth approximately $2,516,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 122.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 259,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after buying an additional 142,769 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $58,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,945,401.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,723.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $58,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,945,401.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,331,736 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toll Brothers Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.09.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $58.55 on Thursday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.30.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.94%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.