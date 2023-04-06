Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.46 Million Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in United Bankshares by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in United Bankshares by 227.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in United Bankshares by 1,066.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of UBSI opened at $33.76 on Thursday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $44.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average is $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.03.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $338.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

United Bankshares Profile

(Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

