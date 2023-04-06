Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.47 Million Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Entergy by 15.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Entergy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $110.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $94.94 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 79.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at $179,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.69.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

