Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 224,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,011 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.43.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

PNFP stock opened at $52.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $91.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.32). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $401.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.54 million. Analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph C. Galante purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.26 per share, with a total value of $72,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,428.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph C. Galante acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.26 per share, with a total value of $72,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,428.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $1,773,447.84. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 302,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,695 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Further Reading

