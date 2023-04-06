Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,518.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 105,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 99,281 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $60.84 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $91.83. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.23.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.69. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,598.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,598.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on THC shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.47.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

