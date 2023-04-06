Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 100 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,913,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,683,000 after purchasing an additional 885,711 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,938,000 after purchasing an additional 876,725 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,090,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,293,000 after purchasing an additional 642,310 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at about $86,289,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 112.9% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 912,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,718,000 after purchasing an additional 483,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $123.66 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.94 and a 52-week high of $206.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.25.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 154.63%.

In related news, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total transaction of $636,812.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,850 shares in the company, valued at $14,710,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at $65,306,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $636,812.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,710,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,101 shares of company stock worth $2,700,271. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

