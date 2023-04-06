Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 100 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in RLI by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,518,000 after acquiring an additional 89,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLI by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,659,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,065,000 after buying an additional 96,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RLI by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,283,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of RLI by 7.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 692,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,850,000 after buying an additional 46,159 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of RLI by 46.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 591,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,607,000 after buying an additional 188,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RLI from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RLI Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:RLI opened at $130.58 on Thursday. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $100.96 and a 12-month high of $140.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.42.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. RLI had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 34.36%. The firm had revenue of $360.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLI Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael E. Angelina purchased 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $131.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,990.33. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,089.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

