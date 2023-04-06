Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 200 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $85.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $70.60 and a 52 week high of $105.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.89.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

