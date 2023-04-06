Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 400 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FITB. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,012.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $25.77 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $41.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

