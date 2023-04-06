Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 600 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.3% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 40,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 6.4% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.18.

MasTec stock opened at $87.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 209.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.20 and its 200-day moving average is $87.54. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.36 and a fifty-two week high of $103.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

