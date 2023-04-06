Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 800 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,460,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 70,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,778,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,522,000 after buying an additional 507,662 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $254,133.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 317,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,126.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $778,989.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,435 shares in the company, valued at $11,654,524.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $254,133.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 317,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,126.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 237,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,089. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Price Performance

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $19.89 on Thursday. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $23.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $423.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Further Reading

