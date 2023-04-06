Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases New Holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 363.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 35.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GFS opened at $66.22 on Thursday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $72.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.85 and its 200-day moving average is $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 2.04.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.86.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

