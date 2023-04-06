Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases New Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $68.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.85. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $72.28. The company has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,566,603.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at $12,566,603.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,143 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,291. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.70.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Further Reading

