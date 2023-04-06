Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadence Bank increased its position in Simmons First National by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 20,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Simmons First National by 30.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Simmons First National by 1.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Simmons First National by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Simmons First National by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SFNC shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Insider Activity at Simmons First National

Simmons First National Price Performance

In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,500 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $171,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,226.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,826. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $171,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $16.43 and a 52 week high of $26.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.95.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $309.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.05 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 24.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

About Simmons First National

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.