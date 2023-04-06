Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,266,000 after buying an additional 18,944 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,283,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,208,000 after buying an additional 132,490 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,230,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,938,000 after buying an additional 63,098 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 483,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,903,000 after buying an additional 106,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 469,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,500,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $412,439.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:VAC opened at $130.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.04. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $110.08 and a 52 week high of $165.85.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.11). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.33.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Further Reading

