Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of AYI stock opened at $161.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.13. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.71 and a 52 week high of $202.90.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $997.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.46 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $739,573.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,941,540.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $385,399.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $739,573.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,941,540.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.88.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

