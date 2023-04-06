Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 27,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $586,000. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 52,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 1.5 %

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $234.01 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $280.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,991.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,283. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Articles

