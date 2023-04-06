Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 1.5 %

LH opened at $234.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.29 and a 200 day moving average of $232.27. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $280.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,283 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Articles

