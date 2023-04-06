Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 22.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Federal Signal by 5.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Federal Signal by 9.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Federal Signal by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Federal Signal by 17.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 25,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Federal Signal Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of FSS opened at $50.90 on Thursday. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $31.86 and a twelve month high of $58.15. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.43.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.69 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Articles

