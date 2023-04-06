Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 4,152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 42.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,714 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 8.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 265,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 1.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,348,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,709,000 after acquiring an additional 23,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Forward Air

In other news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.97 per share, with a total value of $407,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,235.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Forward Air Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $103.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.67 and a 200-day moving average of $104.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.13. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.04 and a fifty-two week high of $117.57.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $481.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.18 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Forward Air from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Forward Air Profile

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Featured Articles

