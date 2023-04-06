Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 3.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 7.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 55.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 5.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $103.87 on Thursday. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $84.04 and a 12 month high of $117.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.67 and a 200-day moving average of $104.06. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.30). Forward Air had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $481.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Forward Air’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

Insider Activity at Forward Air

In other news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.97 per share, with a total value of $407,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,235.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Forward Air from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

About Forward Air

Get Rating

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

