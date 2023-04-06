Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $1,251,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSIT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

Insider Activity

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 38,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.62 per share, for a total transaction of $4,918,042.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,507,306 shares in the company, valued at $579,729,697.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 60,663 shares of company stock worth $7,759,175. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $143.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.72. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $81.11 and a one year high of $144.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.40. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

