Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 2,700 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,957,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,091,000 after acquiring an additional 393,922 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 150,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $690,000. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:LXP opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.82. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 131.58%.

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

