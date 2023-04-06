Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in ABM Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ABM Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in ABM Industries by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in ABM Industries by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in ABM Industries by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

ABM Industries stock opened at $43.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.41 and its 200-day moving average is $44.65. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $135,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,754,457.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $134,725.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $135,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,754,457.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,335 shares of company stock valued at $385,654 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

