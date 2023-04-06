Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 37.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 31.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries Stock Performance

NYSE ABM opened at $43.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.41 and its 200-day moving average is $44.65. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.10.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABM shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $135,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,754,457.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $135,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,754,457.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $134,725.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,517.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,335 shares of company stock valued at $385,654 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.