Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $887,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 66,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.08.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $79.42 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $81.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.25.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.33%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.