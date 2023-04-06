Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMC. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $655,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 7.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $46.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.02. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

