Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,582 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after buying an additional 1,826,469 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 2,079.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,127,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,257,000 after buying an additional 1,076,008 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 639.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,430,000 after buying an additional 975,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 70.1% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,095,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,387,000 after purchasing an additional 451,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $816,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,871 shares in the company, valued at $24,294,984.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $2,752,470. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COOP. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $41.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $48.80.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

