Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 900 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

H&R Block Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HRB opened at $34.48 on Thursday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.66.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.11. H&R Block had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 337.61%. The business had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

See Also

