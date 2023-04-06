Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 157.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 42.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the third quarter worth $76,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 9.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 91.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.13.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 4.0 %

EXP stock opened at $137.43 on Thursday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.98 and a fifty-two week high of $152.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.64%.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In related news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $420,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $420,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $708,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,935,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,427,728 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

