Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSS. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 44.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 21,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 0.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sidoti lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Federal Signal Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of FSS opened at $50.90 on Thursday. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $31.86 and a twelve month high of $58.15. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.43.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Articles

