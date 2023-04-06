LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Holdings Lowered by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,121,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,799,000 after purchasing an additional 104,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,630,000 after purchasing an additional 338,360 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,923,000 after acquiring an additional 248,255 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 56.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,394,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,336,000 after acquiring an additional 860,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,890,000 after acquiring an additional 23,686 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $191.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.91. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.47 and a 52 week high of $271.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 11.52%.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In related news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $4,962,314.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,381.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $4,962,314.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,381.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $1,183,879.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,852 shares in the company, valued at $5,871,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,693 shares of company stock worth $22,341,455. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.50.

LPL Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Further Reading

