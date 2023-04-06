LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Holdings Cut by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 433,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 55,202 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,137,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,078,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 41,751 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 948.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 190,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 172,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LXP opened at $9.95 on Thursday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.58%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LXP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th.

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

