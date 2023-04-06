Lyell Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 15,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 494,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,502,000 after purchasing an additional 64,502 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of XOM opened at $116.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $476.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.70.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

