Madison Wealth Partners Inc Acquires 121 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 127.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.76.

Chevron Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $169.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $323.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.67. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

