Marino Stram & Associates LLC Purchases 900 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,299 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.7% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in Microsoft by 199.7% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 107,705 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,356,000 after buying an additional 71,769 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its position in Microsoft by 41.9% in the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,908 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 6.4% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 67,872 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,432,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Microsoft by 1.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,789,479 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $649,670,000 after buying an additional 37,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Guggenheim cut Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.98.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $284.34 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $307.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

