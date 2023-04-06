Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $259,000 Investment in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Heska by 510.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 106,864 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Heska by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Heska during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 252,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,387,000 after purchasing an additional 32,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Heska Price Performance

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $117.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.35. Heska Co. has a 1 year low of $57.83 and a 1 year high of $148.26. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.72 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Activity at Heska

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 11,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.62 per share, with a total value of $645,875.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,793,760.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered Heska from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heska in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Heska from $58.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Heska from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

Heska Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Featured Stories

