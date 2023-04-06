Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,004 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 90,794 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,178,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,342 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 365,241 shares of company stock valued at $59,394,854. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $163.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.16 and its 200 day moving average is $145.79. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $176.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

