Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $165.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

