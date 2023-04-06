Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,296 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.3% of FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.98.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Down 1.0 %

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $284.34 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $307.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $263.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

