Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,211 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.3% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,747 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.98.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $284.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $263.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $307.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

