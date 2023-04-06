Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lessened by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,540 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.4% of First United Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 42,134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 27,480 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 267,668 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $64,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $284.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.46 and a 200-day moving average of $247.60. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $307.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $285.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.98.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

