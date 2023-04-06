MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,874 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.4% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $101.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.22, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $162.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at $56,881,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,551,880.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,693 shares of company stock worth $7,634,308. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.82.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

