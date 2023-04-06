Morgan Stanley Increases Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target to $46.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.88.

Fastenal Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $51.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $59.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.94.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastenal

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Fastenal by 617.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Further Reading

