Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Position Lowered by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,991 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $6,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Morningstar in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Morningstar in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Morningstar in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 9.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on MORN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

Morningstar Price Performance

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.82, for a total transaction of $1,009,414.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,639,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,041,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.82, for a total transaction of $1,009,414.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,639,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,041,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.92, for a total transaction of $955,190.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,645,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,580,604.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,949 shares of company stock worth $25,400,272. 41.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $201.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.23. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.99 and a 52 week high of $293.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

