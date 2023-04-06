MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 49.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at MSA Safety

In other MSA Safety news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $261,711.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,331 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $261,711.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,331 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $96,461.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,709.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

NYSE:MSA opened at $130.46 on Thursday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $108.75 and a twelve month high of $146.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.59 and a 200-day moving average of $131.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.94.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.18. MSA Safety had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $443.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSA. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment includes manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

