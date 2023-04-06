MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Stock Holdings Increased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 49.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSA Safety during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in MSA Safety by 71.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 155.7% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA Safety Stock Down 0.5 %

MSA opened at $130.46 on Thursday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.75 and a fifty-two week high of $146.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.94.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $443.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.88 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 40.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety

In other MSA Safety news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $96,461.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,709.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $261,711.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,331 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total value of $96,461.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,709.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment includes manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating).

