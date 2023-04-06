Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 32,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at $534,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at $534,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,198 shares of company stock worth $712,669 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on NDAQ. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $54.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.97. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.50%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Featured Articles

